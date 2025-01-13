Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.80. 6,163,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,332,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

