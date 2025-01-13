Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,833. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

