Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 312,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $4,384,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.1 %

SSO stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $89.59. 811,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.