Brookstone Capital Management Has $20.92 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,661 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $737,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS BNOV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 11,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.