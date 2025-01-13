Brookstone Capital Management Has $29.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 81,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,028. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.