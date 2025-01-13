Brookstone Capital Management Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.39. 370,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

