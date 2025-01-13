Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,478 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,576,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,426,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.44 during trading hours on Monday. 106,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

