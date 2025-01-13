Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,619 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 964,398 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,123 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 489,602 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

