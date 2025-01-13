Brookstone Capital Management Sells 9,159 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $580.70. 904,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,719. The company has a market cap of $501.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $472.11 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.01 and its 200 day moving average is $574.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

