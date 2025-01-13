Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 7,063 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,520,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,260,219. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.92, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

