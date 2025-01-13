Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.73. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $222.53 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.