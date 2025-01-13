Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $297,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $8.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.87. 2,283,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.41 and its 200-day moving average is $292.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.