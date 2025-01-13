Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,454 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.53. 156,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,306. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 136.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.92.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

