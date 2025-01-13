Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $90,440,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,532. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.