Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 14% – Should You Sell?

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares were down 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 200,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 431,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 16.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $708.30 million, a P/E ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $124,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $265,375.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,155.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,320 shares of company stock worth $1,036,119. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 87.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.