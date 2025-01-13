Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atmos Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $49.60. 7,767,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,849. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

