CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $5.49 on Monday, hitting $389.25. 33,424,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,198,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

