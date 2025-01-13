CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.59. 1,235,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

