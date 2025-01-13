China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 9,535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SNPMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,962. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.