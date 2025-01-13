China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 130,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

