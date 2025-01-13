China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 130,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
About China Resources Beer
