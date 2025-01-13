Citigroup Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $44.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 166,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

