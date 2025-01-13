City State Bank Acquires 53,892 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,375,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,796. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

