City State Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.48. 126,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

