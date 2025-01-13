City State Bank Has $469,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.67. 504,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

