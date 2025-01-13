City State Bank Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 73,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $475.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.