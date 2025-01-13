City State Bank Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $237.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.