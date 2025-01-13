City State Bank Sells 1,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,695. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

