Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 293,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

