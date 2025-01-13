Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.