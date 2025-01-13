Clean Yield Group Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,085. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

