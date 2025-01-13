CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 26,333,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,315,969. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

