Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 13th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,768. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

