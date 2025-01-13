Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 163,123 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,143,000 after acquiring an additional 184,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

