Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $6,320,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Adobe by 32.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

