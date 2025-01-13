Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $245.81. 3,706,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.