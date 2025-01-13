Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. 3,199,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

