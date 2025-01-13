Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,581 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.68. 12,059,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207,906. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

