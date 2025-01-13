Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $505.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,476. The firm has a market cap of $463.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $425.48 and a fifty-two week high of $537.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $564.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mastercard from $580.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.13.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

