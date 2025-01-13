Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 7,183,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,893,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.