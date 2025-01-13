Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.5% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 509,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,072. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

