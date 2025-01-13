Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $395.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $301.21 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

