Cosmos Trading Down 18.9% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $211.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00006729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00037382 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00010611 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003022 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000072 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.