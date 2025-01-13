Cosmos Trading Down 18.9% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $211.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00006729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

