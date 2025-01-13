Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $6,534,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $936.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $667.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $947.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.20.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

