Courier Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

