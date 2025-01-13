Courier Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.14. 6,912,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $161.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

