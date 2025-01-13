Courier Capital LLC Sells 9,529 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 2,759,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

