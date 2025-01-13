Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Craneware Price Performance

Shares of Craneware stock remained flat at $27.80 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. Craneware has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Craneware alerts:

About Craneware

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.