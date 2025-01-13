Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($8.60). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.