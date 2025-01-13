Critical Contrast: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $973.70 million 2.31 $80.13 million $0.23 30.35 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $117.73 million 0.77 N/A N/A N/A

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 1 4 0 2.50 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mister Car Wash and Autozi Internet Technology (Global), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Mister Car Wash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 7.54% 9.92% 3.16% Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

