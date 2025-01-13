Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $408,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,847,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -69.08%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

